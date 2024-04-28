Richard Taylor, 65, a lifelong resident of Rowan, Iowa, died unexpectedly, January 11, 2024, at his home in Rowan, Iowa. Public Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 1:30 PM, at Graceland Cemetery on Highway 3, Rowan, Iowa.

Richard Taylor, the son of Paul Lewis and Delores (Lyke) Taylor, was born in Webster City, Iowa, on June 8, 1958. He spent a few weeks in the infant unit at the hospital early on as he was anemic.

Rich was baptized in his early years of childhood. He attended school at Webster City and later Belmond Community Schools, graduating from Belmond High Schol in the Class of 1976. During high school he had played football.

Rich commenced his working career at the age of 16 when he was employed with Roland Aldrich Construction near Rowan and then worked for Ozzie Osborne Construction for 20 years. Richard then worked for a time for Korleski Foods in Webster City and retired after a stint at Hagie Manufacturing in Clarion due to arthritis and health related issues.

Richard had a lifelong passion and love for the outdoors. It was instilled in his heart, mind and soul at an early age when he would spend countless hours in the wood, fields, and waters of the area trapping, hunting and fishing with his grandpa Kenneth Lyke. Many adventures involved destinations in the area, but he and his grandfather had also went fishing in Canada a few times. He loved the rush and excitement that came with the flickering tail or reflection of the sun off the ivory tines of a whitetail deer, the flushing wind beats and air piercing cackling that filled the air as a rooster pheasant exploded from the dense cover and the thrill of the splash as he would cast a line into the deep waters of a lake of stream in hopes of landing that lunker fish. Rich had many wonderful mounts that would verify his well-honed fishing and hunting skills. Never having his own kids, Richard relished sharing his love of the outdoors and all of it’s wonders and reward with his nieces and nephews over the years. They have many priceless and precious memories of times spent with Uncle Rich in nature. He loved animals and especially his dogs, which he would refer to as “his Kids!”, taking them for daily excursions around the area twice per day. Richard looked forward to any occasion that meant spending times with his family and friends. He looked forward to many adventures and outings with close friends Larry Riedel, Randy Burt, Merlin Loux, and several others as they would get together for fishing trips to Minnesota and around the area.

As his health declined some in recent years one might see Richard tooling about the countryside checking out the happenings of the day in his Ranger pickup and just living a life of solitude.

He is survived by his only biological sibling Barbara (Mike) Smith, Rowan, IA, and her children, along with several step siblings and step nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his mother and his father, along with other extended family members and friends.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA.

www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com