Northern Lights Possible Tonight

Heightened solar activity means that the aurora borealis may be shining in the night skies this weekend in northern Iowa and a large portion of the United States. the lights are predicted to appear from Friday night through Saturday morning due to coronal mass ejections from our highly active sun. There may be billions of coronal material that could be impacting the earth

The sun is going through an 11-year cycle where the north and south magnetic poles flip and coronal ejections are more prevalent. Auroral activity has been very busy over the last six months due to the ejections slamming into Earth’s magnetic field causing the aurora to shine from the collisions.

According to officials with the National Weather Service, there are at least four coronal mass ejections which will be striking the Earth’s magnetic field this weekend.

The northern lights are best viewed outside of city lights and in rural areas.