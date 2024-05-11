Iowa Master Conservationist Program to begin in North Iowa Area

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer the Iowa Master Conservationist Program Thursdays July 11, 2024 to August 8, 2024. The program will take place at various locations across North Iowa each week, providing participants with hands-on interaction with the diversity of the state’s natural resources. The program teaches about Iowa’s natural ecosystems and the diversity of conservation challenges and opportunities that exist in the region. Graduates of the course learn to make informed choices for leading and educating others to improve conservation in Iowa.

The program consists of approximately 12 hours of online curriculum and 5 face-to-face meetings. The online modules will include lessons and resources by Iowa State subject matter experts to be reviewed at the participants’ own pace at home. Module topics include conservation history and science, understanding Iowa ecosystems, implementing conservation practices in human dominated landscapes and developing skills to help educate others about conservation practices.

Five face-to-face meetings will build on the online lessons and be held at Fossil & Prairie Center (Rockford), Mallard Marsh (Mason City), Worth County Fairgrounds (Northwood), Maynes Grove (Hampton), and Milton R. Own Nature Center (Osage) from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on July 11, 18, 25; August 1 & 8, 2024. Each face-to-face meeting will be led by local subject-matter experts to demonstrate how the principles covered in the online curriculum and play out locally. Local partners include the Landfill of North Iowa, Floyd County Conservation Board, Mitchell County Conservation Board, Worth County Conservation Board, Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board, & Worth County Conservation Board.

Registration for the course is $75.00 and is due at the time of registration. To register contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Cerro Gordo County office at (641)423-0844 or online at

https://go.iastate.edu/TT3DMB. The deadline to register is June 30, 2024.