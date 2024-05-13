Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/13/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Brittany Howieson to discuss the use of the courthouse yard for an event and the

electrical outlets in the lawn.

7. Review completed FY 2023 Cost Allocation Plan and approve the Chairman sign the

Certification of Cost Allocation.

8. 9:15 a.m. Larry Klatt, Mayor of Dows, to discuss the gun club property north of

Dows.

9. Jeremy Abbas, Planning & Zoning Coordinator

a. Review and act on third and reading of Ordinance #68 on the amended Floodplain

Ordinance.

10. Review and act on Resolution 2024-14 for additional uses of the ARPA money at the

Resource Center. (Tabled from last week)

11. Review and take action on billing expenses at the Wright County Resource Center.

12. Jeremy Abbas, Assistant to the Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update

13. Old Business.

14. New Business.

15. Update on meetings.