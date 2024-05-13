Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/13/24 (LIVE)
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the following link:
https://meet.goto.com/417366957
The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Andy Buffington, Communications Director, re: consider payroll change
9:20 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Resolution Designating a Portion of the Remaining American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Project
Discuss and possibly consider quote for repair to roof of Courthouse
9:25 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider pay estimate no. 15 for HVAC System Upgrade with Mechanical Air Systems
9:30 a.m. Consider removal of invoice #2 for Valsoft Corporation Inc. dba Cott Systems for the drainage preservation project
9:35 a.m. Consider 14-day Special Class C Retail Alcohol License for Hancock County Agricultural Society (fairgrounds) effective July 18, 2024
9:40 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider termination of Service Contract with Next Generation Technologies
9:45 a.m. Doug Verbrugge, re: discuss cement being placed in waterway in DD #44
9:55 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, review and possibly consider signing letter to landowner in DD #44 for private surface drain
10:05 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
10:15 a.m. Review and certify July 1, 2024 wages
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item