Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/13/24 (LIVE)

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the following link:

https://meet.goto.com/417366957

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Andy Buffington, Communications Director, re: consider payroll change

9:20 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Resolution Designating a Portion of the Remaining American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Project

Discuss and possibly consider quote for repair to roof of Courthouse

9:25 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider pay estimate no. 15 for HVAC System Upgrade with Mechanical Air Systems

9:30 a.m. Consider removal of invoice #2 for Valsoft Corporation Inc. dba Cott Systems for the drainage preservation project

9:35 a.m. Consider 14-day Special Class C Retail Alcohol License for Hancock County Agricultural Society (fairgrounds) effective July 18, 2024

9:40 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider termination of Service Contract with Next Generation Technologies

9:45 a.m. Doug Verbrugge, re: discuss cement being placed in waterway in DD #44

9:55 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, review and possibly consider signing letter to landowner in DD #44 for private surface drain

10:05 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

10:15 a.m. Review and certify July 1, 2024 wages

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item