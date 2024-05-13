Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/13/24 (LIVE)

The Worth county Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following highlighted link. https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Discussion/Possible Action – Auxiant – Fee & Commission Disclosure Statement

12. Set public hearing date – FY24 Budget Amendment

13. Public Hearing – FY24 Budget Amendment – 8:45 A.M.

14. Public Hearing – Sell County Property – 9:00 A.M.

15. Resolution 2024-27 – Amend Fiscal Year 2023/24 Worth County Budget

16. Resolution 2024-28 – To Sell and Convey Interest of Worth County Property

17. Building/Grounds

a.Discussion/possible action – Courthouse mowing bids

b.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote

c.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, cleaning

d.Water issues at Courthouse

18. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project

a. General

19. WINN-WORTH BETCO

20. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

21. Department Head Discussion

a.Compensation Board Discussion

22. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

23. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

24. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 20

c. Joint DD #2-3 – Public Hearing – Repair/Improvements – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’

Meeting – May 28 – 10 A.M.

d. 2024 Primary Election Canvass – June 10 – 9:00 A.M. (tentative)

Adjourn