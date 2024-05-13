Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/13/24 (LIVE)
The Worth county Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following highlighted link. https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Discussion/Possible Action – Auxiant – Fee & Commission Disclosure Statement
12. Set public hearing date – FY24 Budget Amendment
13. Public Hearing – FY24 Budget Amendment – 8:45 A.M.
14. Public Hearing – Sell County Property – 9:00 A.M.
15. Resolution 2024-27 – Amend Fiscal Year 2023/24 Worth County Budget
16. Resolution 2024-28 – To Sell and Convey Interest of Worth County Property
17. Building/Grounds
a.Discussion/possible action – Courthouse mowing bids
b.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote
c.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, cleaning
d.Water issues at Courthouse
18. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project
a. General
19. WINN-WORTH BETCO
20. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
21. Department Head Discussion
a.Compensation Board Discussion
22. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
23. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
24. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 20
c. Joint DD #2-3 – Public Hearing – Repair/Improvements – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’
Meeting – May 28 – 10 A.M.
d. 2024 Primary Election Canvass – June 10 – 9:00 A.M. (tentative)
Adjourn