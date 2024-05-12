Sunday Talk: Secretary of State Paul Pate on Small Business Month

It is Small Business Month in Iowa and Secretary of State Paul Pate and Iowa Small Business Development Director Lisa Shimkat are teaming up to celebrate and promote small businesses in Iowa which are the backbone of the state’s economy. In rural areas, small businesses are even more prevalent and important to the economy.

Secretary Pate and Director Shimkat sat down with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to discuss the importance of small business and why they should be celebrated in our Sunday Talk.