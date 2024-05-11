Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Bank Fishing is Slow

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is in the low 60s. Water levels are at the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up crappie in and around the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point shoreline. Fish are up to 10- to 12-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up keeper-sized bluegill with nightcrawlers fished from shore. Walleye – Good: Anglers are doing well from the east shore casting twisters and fishing with a nightcrawler under a bobber. A lot of 10-inch fish are being caught; anglers can sort through them and take home 16-inch plus fish.

Browns Lake

Walleye – Good: Anglers are having good luck casting twisters. Fish are 16- to 22-inches; evenings bite is best.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Pick up crappie along shore and near submerged structure; fish are 5-inches up to 13-inches. Crappie action will pick up as water temperatures continue to climb. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Use twisters, crankbaits or live bait. Yellow Perch – Slow.

North Raccoon River (above State Highway 175 bridge near Auburn)

Water levels have risen; turbidity has increased with recent rains.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 1.5 feet low. Courtesy docks are installed. Black Bullhead – Excellent: Try a nightcrawler on the bottom from shore on the windy shorelines. Bullheads are 10- to 11-inches.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperature is in the low 60s. Black Crappie – Fair: More fish should move in as water temperatures continue to warm. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye along the east shore near the inlet and in the marina. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers have picked up some perch in the marina.

Water temperatures are in the low 60s in many area lakes. River levels are high and the water is turbid with recent rains. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Lake levels are rising with recent rains. Water level is 0.3 inches below the spillway. Water temperature is in the low 60s. Water clarity is 31 inches. The courtesy dock is in at the Ventura access. The fish cleaning station at the McIntosh access is being renovated with a new fish grinding table and will not be available until early June. Black Crappie – Fair :Use a minnow or small jig in open areas in the rushes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait from the wind-swept shore or spots where water is running into the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing near the edge of vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Anglers continue to catch walleye near shallow rocky habitat with jigs and live bait. Evening bite is best. White Bass – Slow: Yellow Bass – Slow: The bite should improve as the water temperature rises.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie– Slow: Crappie will move shallow as the water warms; use small jigs and live bait. Bluegill – Slow. Walleye – Slow.

Rice Lake

Lake level is a few inches over crest. Water temperature is in the low 60s. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of vegetation and near woody habitat. Walleye – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

A new dock has been ordered and will be installed before Memorial Day. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting a variety of baits.

Winnebago River

River level is 9.41 feet and is rising.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Lake level is 5 inches above crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and afternoon.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good.

Spirit Lake

Lake level is a couple inches over crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are finding quality-size fish. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching quality-size fish. Yellow Perch – Good: Sorting may be needed.

West Okoboji Lake

The lake level is 5 inches above crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Good. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Area water temperatures are slowly rising to the mid to upper 50s. Most area lakes are above crest and should continue to rise with forecast rains. Courtesy docks are in place. The walleye season on the Iowa Great Lakes opens is open. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

River level is up about 3 foot with recent rain and is muddy. Use caution when boating. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Find catfish actively feeding in the impoundments away from the main flow. Use a chunk of dead chub on the stream bottom.

Decorah District Streams

Flows on most streams are up with good water clarity. Check the on-line trout stream stocking calendar to find out which streams will be stocked each week. With turkey season in full swing, avoid wearing red, white, or blue; turkey hunting ends May 12. Brook Trout – Fair: Use midge, caddis fly or mayfly patterns for insects hatching streamside. Brown Trout – Good: Off-color water favors brown trout activity. Try spinner or crankbaits near or around logs or undercut banks. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Use small spinnerbaits, hair jigs or hooks tipped with imitation eggs or a worm floated past structure. Freshly stocked fish are waiting to take your bait.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperature is around 60 degrees with about 3 feet clarity. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near woody debris; use a small jig tipped with a minnow under a bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills around woody structure in about 4 feet of water; try a small tube jig under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a spinner or crankbait near drop-offs or the edge of vegetation near shore.

Lake Meyer

Water temperature is in the 60s; water is clear. The bite is hit-or-miss. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing in deeper water just off drop-offs or the edge of vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Shore fishing is better in the evening when the water warms. Use a tube jig with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass are moving to warmer water in the evening. Use a crankbait with a slow retrieve.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are up about two feet and stabilizing. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies in back eddies or along current breaks. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye below the dams along current breaks; use live baits.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are stabilizing, but up less than a foot with recent rain. Brown Trout – Slow: Find16- to 18-inch trout below dams near rock ledges and current breaks. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching 10- to 12-inch bass below dams with live bait. Walleye – Slow: Find walleye around dams and current breaks; use live bait.

Volga Lake

Water temperature is in the 60s; water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near rocky shoreline or around woody habitat. Bluegill – Fair: Use a tube jig with a small piece of worm under a bobber along the rocky shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass along rocky drop-offs or near woody debris.

Weekend temperatures in the 70’s to 40’s for lows; rain possible through the weekend. Turkey season is in full swing until May 12. For additional information, please contact the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching some crappie as water temperatures increase. Black Crappie – Good: Cast and retrieve colored 1/32 ounce jigs.

Brinker Lake

Anglers are catching some crappie as water temperatures increase. Black Crappie – Good: Cast and retrieve colored 1/32 ounce jigs.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are catching a few walleye, smallmouth bass and channel catfish. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are biting well; use chubs for bait. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching some crappie as water temperatures increase. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve colored 1/32 ounce jigs.

Heritage Pond

Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast and retrieve flashy lures or jigs with tinsel. Also try fishing a piece of worm or waxworm under a slip bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lake Delhi

Reports of anglers catching black crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Find woody structure on the river around Manchester. Try vertical jigging a lead head jig tipped with a colored tube jig.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of walleye and black crappie being caught; try fishing below the Lake Delhi Dam and the Manchester whitewater park. Black Crappie – Fair: Find woody structure on the river around Manchester. Try vertical jigging a lead head jig tipped with a colored tube jig. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

North Prairie Lake

Rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast and retrieve flashy lures or jigs with tinsel. Also try fishing a piece of worm or waxworm under a slip bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

We have received no fishing information on this water body this week. Walleye – No Report: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching nice panfish. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water or float a minnow and split shot under a slip bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of worm under a slip bobber or standard bobber from the shoreline or boat.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Reports of anglers catching smallmouth bass and walleyes. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics and a minnow..

Angling remains steady on the interior rivers. The Cedar and Maquoketa Rivers are currently on the rise. Reports of anglers catching crappie and bluegill on surrounding Black Hawk County area lakes. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Catchable trout stockings are fully underway. For further information contact your local bait shops for most recent information. Contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 10.8 feet at Lansing and is predicted to reach 11.19 feet then level off. Water temperature is 63 degrees. Water clarity is cloudy. Army Road at New Albin is closed due to high water. Black Crappie – Slow: Try light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill will start to stage in the shallows to feed pre-spawn as water temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Slow: Look for flathead fishing to pick up as they prepare for the spawn in the next few weeks. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing in the upper portions of backwaters away from current. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Try jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along the upper side of wing-dams. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along the upper side of wing-dams. White Bass – Fair: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 620.7 feet at Lynxville and is predicted to reach 621 feet before leveling off. Water temperature is 66 degrees at the Lock & Dam in Lynxville. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill will start to stage in the shallows to feed pre-spawn as water temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Slow: Look for the flathead fishing to pick up as they prepare for the spawn in the next few weeks. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the upper portions of backwaters away from current. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along upper side of wing-dams. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines or at the spillway. Walleye – Slow: Tailwater fishing has tapered off. Use jigs tipped with a minnow or crawlers on three-way rigs along the upper side of wing-dams. White Bass – Fair: Throw inline spinners along current breaks.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level at Guttenberg has risen to near 11.8 feet in the tailwaters and is expected to reach 121 feet then level off after the weekend. Water clarity is diminished. Water temperature is 65 degrees. Tailwater fishing at the Lock & Dam has been a challenge with wind and more turbulence this week. Black Crappie – Fair: Use light tackle and small plastic baits in the flooded timber as the river rises. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill will start to stage in the shallows to feed pre-spawn as water temperatures rise to near 60 degrees. Use light tackle close to shore in cover. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few channel cats on crawlers. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Look for flathead fishing to pick up as they prepare for the spawn in the next few weeks. Freshwater Drum – Good: Try a piece of crawler off the bottom along the main channel and side channel current. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around the marinas or in upper portions of backwaters away from current. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing the shallows along weed beds in backwater lakes. Sauger – Slow. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth are biting in areas with moderate current. Cast spinners and crankbaits along the main channel rock shorelines. Walleye – Slow: The walleye spawn is coming to an end. Try hair jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters or off tips of deeper wing-dams. White Bass – Fair: Throw inline spinners along current breaks. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try plastics or live minnows and worms from shore at the Guttenberg boat ramp.

Upper Mississippi River levels are high with recent rainfall. Water is predicted to crest over the weekend. Water temperature is in the mid to upper 60s. Water quality has diminished. Fish are scattered; search for areas with little current.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The river is rising at Dubuque to near 10.7 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 12.5 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 57 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie bite has been consistent, even with the river rising. Try a bobber and minnow; experiment with moving the minnow around and dead sticking it without movement. Bluegill – Good: Use a bobber and worm rig in the rising backwater areas. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker worm rig in areas of modest current. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing has taken off with anglers concentrating near backwater shorelines as they prepare to spawn. Northern Pike – Good: Use minnow imitation lures; the bite has picked up. Try gaudy white spinners. Sauger – Slow: It is an off and on Spring for walleyes and sauger. Usually not a lot of big fish being caught, but many small fish bodes well into the future. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Anglers have caught some shovelnose sturgeon on worms in the Dubuque tailwaters. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are picking up perch incidentally when bluegill fishing. Set a pole out with a small worm on the bottom and see if a perch will pick it up.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is rising to near 11.5 feet at Bellevue. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 57 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Good: Try a bobber and minnow set to around a foot or a foot and half in the rising backwater lakes. Action not always fast, but with patience you can find quality fish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are starting to bite well; use worm rigs. Brown Bullhead – Good: Anglers are catching black and brown bullhead with egg sinker and worm rigs. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Channel catfish can be caught, especially in rising and dirty water. Any prepared smelly bait should attract abundant catfish. Move often if you do not get bites. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker worm rig in areas of modest current. Largemouth Bass – Good: The bite is picking up with anglers using small jigs and spinners. Northern Pike – Good: Reports of pike hitting on minnow imitation lures. Pike more than 30 inches are being reported. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The kids trout pond north of the DNR fisheries station is stocked with trout and can provide fun action for kids throughout early Spring. Time is limited; the pond will soon be covered with aquatic vegetation and difficult to fish. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for feeding smallmouth on rocky habitats with good flows. Wing-dams and day markers provide excellent habitat. Walleye – Slow: Walleye usually bite poorly for a few weeks after they are done spawning. Yellow Perch – Fair: Reports of yellow perch being caught on worm rigs in backwater lakes and small tributary streams.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is rising to near 10.7 feet at Fulton, 13.1 feet at Camanche and 7.5 feet at LeClair. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 58 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Find wood in deeper backwater lakes. Bite should return when the water warms. Bluegill – Good: Reports of smallish bluegills being caught in backwater lakes; nice fish are mixed in with smaller ones. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching some catfish. Seems early, but anglers who target them can have good catches. Try cheese baits or cut shad. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: The bite is on; use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass have moved along the shorelines in backwater areas; they are easily targeted with a variety of lures and natural baits. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for feeding smallmouth on rocky habitats with good flows. Wing-dams and day markers provide excellent habitat. Walleye – Slow: The bite has been tough as usual during the spawning season.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is rising to near 10.8 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is fair. Water temperature is around 58 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Try a worm or catfish bait in the shallows as the water rises. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A worm and sinker rig works best to catch abundant drum. Try fishing current eddies or areas of modest current.

Quality fishing continues even with rising river levels. Get out and enjoy the bounty the Mississippi River has to offer. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 11.1 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach 12.8 feet by the middle of next week. Flood stage is 15 feet. Fishing is being reported as slow. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles in Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 10.12 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to reach 12.2 feet by the middle of next week. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at Lock and Dam 16. Tailwater fishing has been slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Look for bass to move up shallow around brush and logs as water temperatures rise. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in Big Timber. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 11.55 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to reach 13.4 feet by the middle of next week. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass to move up shallow around brush and logs as water temperatures rise; try fishing at Huron Island. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies to move up shallow. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles at the Huron Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 7.9 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to reach 9.8 feet by the middle of next week. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 13.02 feet at Burlington. Flood stage is 15 feet at Burlington. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for bass up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles and logs. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast jigs and plastics or troll crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber in brush piles.

Mississippi River levels are on the rise and forecast to keep rising. Water clarity is poor. Fishing is being reported as slow. Look for crappies to move up shallow in the backwaters. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is around 66 degrees. Water is fairly clear. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies were in shallow water up in amongst the trees earlier in the week. Try small jigs vertically jigged and minnow and bobber.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

A lot of water is coming in from the Cedar River; according to the forecast it will continue to rise to about bank full early next week.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is 64 degrees. Water is clear (10 feet). Curlyleaf beds are developing fast. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies in shallow and out in 4-6 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are spending more time in shallower water feeding. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are working the shallow more; look for them along the edges of the weed beds.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 65 degrees. Continued rains have kept the lake above normal pool elevation; the water is still slightly muddy. Road construction continues; you have to come from the west to get to the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Monday the crappies were starting to come into shallow water. On Tuesday they had turned around and moved back out into 6-9 feet of water. By Wednesday, the few that were in shallow were down at the lower end of the lake and were very close to deeper water. Bluegill – Fair: More bluegills are starting to come into shallow water. Find bluegill along the edges of the weed beds and the downed trees. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are still around the in-lake silt dams, especially around the weirs; use nightcrawlers and minnows for bait. .

Lake Geode

Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Water is still “dirty” by Geode standards; you can see down only a few feet. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are moving in and out of shallow water depending on how close the nearest weather front is at the time. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are starting to spend more time in shallower water.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is in the low 60s. The water is clear. Curlyleaf pondweed beds are getting established. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in shallow on sunnier calmer afternoons. Work the edges of the rocks with small jigs or bobber and minnow amongst the flooded brush and small trees. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are working the edges of the weed beds in shallower water; they are getting more aggressive with the warmer water temperatures. Try crankbaits and spinnerbaits along the outer edges of the habitat.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

River levels went up at the beginning of this week and has remained close to 3/4 bank full.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing the backwater areas. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the backwater areas. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: Use crawlers along sandbars.

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

Black Crappie – Fair: Cedar Lake and Ellis Harbor are producing fish. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing below the dams.

Coralville Reservoir

Lake level is 684 feet. Water temperatures is in the upper 60s. Water clarity is lessening with the rains and winds. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers ae catching some drifting/trolling. Some fish are in shallow. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing shallow flats and pockets on warm days. White Crappie – Good: Use bright jigs and minnows along brush piles and rock bluffs/banks.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing along the jetties and shallow brush. Most fish are 7- to 9-inches. Bowfin – Fair.

Hannen Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 14-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are 7- to 9-inches.. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are less than 15-inches.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Curlyleaf pondweed is getting taller; weed line fishing will be effective. Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are suspended in deeper water, some are on the weed lines and others are in open pockets. Bluegill – Fair: Some fish are on the weed lines and others are in open pockets. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing wind-blown rock banks or over/along the weeds.

Kent Park Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Water clarity is high in the main lake. Curlyleaf pondweed is growing. Black Crappie – Good: Look for crappie in and along the vegetation and spawning flats. Some are still hanging on trees in 10-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are shallower and starting to nest. Muskellunge – Fair. Spotted bass – Fair: Bass are shallower and starting to nest. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing wind-blown structure. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Follow the wind and shad. The fish have been shallower lately.

Liberty Centre Pond

2000 rainbow trout were stocked recently. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Moving baits like spinners, small spoons, and crankbaits work best. Scented baits and redworms are also popular. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Otter Creek Lake

The lake is mostly dry due to the renovation project. It will fill as mother nature allows.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are moving shallow; some are hanging in 10-20 feet of water. Muskellunge – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Some days shallower rock has been good other days they have been in 20+ feet of water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair.

Prairie Park Fishery

Rainbow Trout – Fair: 2000 rainbow trout were stocked recently. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rodgers Park Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Sand Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: 2000 rainbow trout were stocked recently. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Target brush piles and other submerged structure. The jetties can also hold fish. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs around rip-rapped shorelines and submerged structures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target the rip-rapped shorelines and brush piles.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or jigs and minnows along the tops of the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs in the brush piles and along the shore. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use jigs or plastics in brush piles and submerged habitat.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs in the standing timber. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs around submerged structure and the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs and minnows in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs in brush piles as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try plastics in the brush piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 907.96 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Surface water temperature is 60 degrees. The lake has risen almost 4 feet in the last week. Use caution while boating; there could be floating debris. The Dedication Site boat ramp has reopened; use caution as the lake is still below recreation pool. Prairie Ridge boat ramp and campground open May 15. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Slow: Some anglers are using jigs around submerged cedar tree piles and docks. Walleye – Slow: All walleye less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. .

Red Haw Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Target the submerged structure near the campground. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs or spinners around submerged structures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics or spinnerbaits along rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Use live minnows or panfish plastics under a float to catch crappies that are in shallow near any wood habitat in 3 to 10 feet of water. The best crappie fishing will be the first two weeks of May. Walleye – Good: Use crawlers or leeches on jigs or troll live bait rigs in 5 to 15 feet of water. Heavy rains have decreased water clarity in the upper end of the lake. Most walleyes are being caught in the lower two thirds of the lake down from the marina.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies in city ponds near any rip-rap docks or wood habitat. Find a map with pond locations and fish species present on the Fish Local page.

Hickory Grove Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies shallow casting plastics or live minnows under a bobber near riprap and treefalls throughout the lake.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Good: Crappies have moved shallow. Use live minnows or plastics near any rock riprap or wood in 2 to 6 feet of water.

Roberts Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Try minnows in 2 to 4 feet of water under floats and drifting or trolling jigs with plastics or minnows offshore 3 to 6 feet deep.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Cast panfish plastics or fish live minnows under floats from shore near rock jetties.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Catch black crappies around the jetties and along the dam. Sorting is needed for 9-inch fish.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are doing well on the rock piles in the campground arm of the lake. Bluegill – Slow.

Nodaway Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Catch spawning crappie along the dam and the rock point on the south side of the lake. Bluegill – Slow: A few 8-inch bluegill have been caught by crappie fishing.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are still catching spawning crappies around the jetties and underwater reefs. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved up to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Viking Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Look for spawning crappies behind the pontoon boats and on the ends of underwater reefs. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are staging to spawn around the reefs. Fish will average 7.5-inches.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District, call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the boat ramps. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs or twister tails fished along rocky shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use finesse plastics or crankbaits along rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Marina docks and courtesy docks at Lake View Campground are not in due to low water. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 9.5-inches with jigs or twister tails along rocky shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers around main lake points or rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of channel catfish. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleye up to 18-inches with jigs tipped with a minnow near the fish mounds or creek channels.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Good: Use small jigs or twister tails near rocky shorelines to catch all sizes of crappie.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool. Walleye – Slow: Use twister tails or crankbaits along the dam to catch all sizes of walleye.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Docks are in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Good: Try jigs or twister tails along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of crappie. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 19-inches with jigs or finesse plastics along rocky shorelines.

West Lake (Osceola)

Lake level has increased with recent rains, but still remains about 4.5 feet below normal pool. Boaters can use the boat ramps at their own risk.

Water temperatures are in the low to mid-60s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

