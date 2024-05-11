Make-A-Thon to be held at NIACC

North Iowa Area Community College’s Innovation Workspace will host a Make-A-Thon competition from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9, 2024. This free, high-energy event will challenge participants to turn creative ideas into real solutions.

Teams will design and build a prototype that will solve a mystery challenge. They will present their project to a panel of judges for the chance to win prizes. The public is invited to this science fair-style presentation day on Sunday, June 9.

To solve the prompt, teams will have access to the equipment in the NIACC Innovation Workspace, including 3D printers, laser cutters, and more. While this equipment will be available to participants, its use is not required. “It’s about the ideas; it’s not just about the technology,” said Anthony Riesen, NIACC Innovation Workspace Facilitator.

The Make-A-Thon is open to ages 16 and up. Teams of four can sign up together and individual signups will be placed into a team. Registration for this event is free and materials are provided. The registration deadline is May 25 and only five team slots are available, so sign up soon.

To register to compete, email [email protected] or call 641-422-4110. Volunteers are needed and can sign up at https://givepul.se/44unlz.