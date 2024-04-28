Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Economy, Childcare Costs, and the Border

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: My 36 County Tour, more bad news on the economy, and my work to lower the cost of childcare. That and more Congres...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nkicdam.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPLANTING SEASON IS UNDERWAY!\r\n\r\nI kept my 36 County Tour and my Feenstra Agriculture Tour going with a visit to a farm outside of Lester as planting season is well underway.\r\n\r\nServing on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, I\u2019m working to open new export markets for our producers, ban China from buying our farmland, and pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa.\r\n\r\nWishing all of our farm families a safe planting season!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKEEPING OUR FARMLAND IN AMERICAN HANDS\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, I met with Ryan and Mark Zomer at Zomer Company Realty & Auction in Rock Valley.\r\n\r\nI\u2019ve introduced legislation to permanently repeal the death tax and have supported efforts to protect stepped-up basis and like-kind exchange to make it easier to pass farms and farmland to the next generation and keep China away from our valuable farmland.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSTOPPING BY NORTHWEST IOWA POWER COOPERATIVE IN LE MARS\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, I also toured Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative in Le Mars.\r\n\r\nRural electric cooperatives power our homes, businesses, and communities.\r\n\r\nI\u2019ll continue to support \u201call-of-the-above\u201d energy policies that promote reliability and affordability for our families, farmers, and small businesses.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVISITING THE NEW MMCRU ELEMENTARY AND HIGH SCHOOL IN MARCUS\r\n\r\nThis week, I had the opportunity to tour the new MMCRU Elementary and High School in Marcus.\r\n\r\nWhen I arrived, I saw that the students even assembled a board with questions for me! They'll certainly be getting answers to their questions from me!\r\n\r\nEnsuring that our kids receive a quality education is, and will remain, a top priority for me.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS IN ONAWA\r\n\r\nI ended my travels across the district this week with Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and law enforcement officers in Onawa.\r\n\r\nOur men and women in blue deserve our strongest support for risking their lives every day to protect our families and our communities. We also remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.\r\n\r\nDuring our conversation, I also mentioned my bill to help our police and sheriff\u2019s departments cover the veterinary costs of keeping their police K9s healthy.\r\n\r\nIn Congress, I will always\u00a0Back The Blue!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n4TH DISTRICT FUN FACT: ICE CREAM CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!\r\n\r\nToday's fun fact comes to us from Le Mars, Iowa \u2014 the ice cream capital of the world!\r\n\r\nThe picture below was taken while I was in Le Mars last summer touring Blue Bunny on my 36 County Tour.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: SEVERE WEATHER HEADED OUR WAY\r\n\r\nAs you probably already know, severe weather \u2014 including heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and possible tornadoes \u2014 is headed our way.\r\n\r\nBe sure to follow the guidance of local authorities and weather officials to keep yourself and your families safe.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms...\r\n\r\nMore rain and thundershowers for Sunday.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.ktiv.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: LOWERING THE COST OF CHILDCARE FOR OUR FAMILIES\r\n\r\nOn my 36 County Tour, I have met with families, small business owners, and childcare providers who are rightfully concerned about the skyrocketing cost of childcare. As a father of four, I agree that we need real solutions to lower costs for our families, especially as inflation eats away at paychecks and gas prices are on the rise.\r\n\r\nLike I do after all my stops on my 36 County Tour, I took my candid conversations with families, businesses, and childcare professionals back to Congress and led legislation to address the childcare affordability crisis. My two-pronged approach focuses on helping businesses supplement the cost of childcare for their workers and ensuring that families can keep more money in their pockets to dedicate to the care of their kids.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: Lowering the cost of childcare for our ...\r\n\r\nOn my 36 County Tour, I have met with families, small business owners, and childcare providers who are rightfully concerned about the skyrocketing cost of childcare. CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY

Do you think that university presidents who fail to keep Jewish students safe should be fired?

Yes

Select

No

Select

Unsure/Indifferent

Select

LAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS: Do you think that the President should submit a balanced budget to Congress?

Yes - 83%

No - 12%

Unsure/Indifferent - 5%

If you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE. We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.

Sincerely,

Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress