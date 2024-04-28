NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Economy, Childcare Costs, and the Border

In this week's roundup: My 36 County Tour, more bad news on the economy, and my work to lower the cost of childcare.
THE BORDER CRISIS KEEPS GETTING WORSE
With each passing day, the border crisis — created and exacerbated by President Biden’s policies — leaves our country vulnerable to terrorists and drug traffickers.
We must do more to protect our families and our communities
That’s why I’ve voted to finish the wall, fully fund our border patrol agents, restore “Remain in Mexico,” and end radical “catch-and-release” policies.
OUR ECONOMY IS STAGNATING AND INFLATION IS CLIMBING
The economy is growing slower than projected and inflation is climber higher than projected.
That’s a bad recipe for lowering costs and creating jobs for Americans.
President Biden’s trillions in wasteful spending continue to hold our economy back.
US economy grew slower than expected at the start of 2024

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, grew at a 1.6% annualized rate during the first quarter.

CONTINUING MY 36 COUNTY TOUR IN SIBLEY
I continued my 36 County Tour this week at the Osceola Electric Cooperative in Sibley and met with Executive Vice President and General Manager, Jeff Ten Napel, and Office Manager, Mark Vander Pol.
Homegrown American energy is critical to power our homes and businesses at lower costs, and it’s why I support an “all-of-the-above” American energy strategy that promotes reliability and affordability for Iowa families and businesses.
CELEBRATING SHELDON’S CONNECTION TO THE LEWIS & CLARK REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM
It was great to be in Sheldon to celebrate the city’s connection to the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System!
When I was Hull City Administrator, I worked with many stakeholders to lay the groundwork for this project.
I’m proud that — more than three decades in the making — our families, farmers, and main streets in Hull, Sioux Center, and now Sheldon will finally be connected to Lewis and Clark and have access to clean, affordable water.
CHECKING OUT THE SPENCER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE-SPENCER SCHOOLS WORK-BASED TRAINING PROGRAM
Earlier this week, I visited the Spencer Chamber of Commerce-Spencer Schools Work-Based Training Program.
This program offers students hands-on experience in a wide array of careers.
Supporting our kids is the most important investment that we can make.
Congressman Randy Feenstra Visits Spencer to Learn About Work-Based Training Program

Congressman Randy Feenstra made a stop at Spencer High School this week to learn about a program that is giving students the opportunity to learn while on the job.

PLANTING SEASON IS UNDERWAY!
I kept my 36 County Tour and my Feenstra Agriculture Tour going with a visit to a farm outside of Lester as planting season is well underway.
Serving on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, I’m working to open new export markets for our producers, ban China from buying our farmland, and pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa.
Wishing all of our farm families a safe planting season!
KEEPING OUR FARMLAND IN AMERICAN HANDS
On Wednesday, I met with Ryan and Mark Zomer at Zomer Company Realty & Auction in Rock Valley.
I’ve introduced legislation to permanently repeal the death tax and have supported efforts to protect stepped-up basis and like-kind exchange to make it easier to pass farms and farmland to the next generation and keep China away from our valuable farmland.
STOPPING BY NORTHWEST IOWA POWER COOPERATIVE IN LE MARS
On Wednesday, I also toured Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative in Le Mars.
Rural electric cooperatives power our homes, businesses, and communities.
I’ll continue to support “all-of-the-above” energy policies that promote reliability and affordability for our families, farmers, and small businesses.
VISITING THE NEW MMCRU ELEMENTARY AND HIGH SCHOOL IN MARCUS
This week, I had the opportunity to tour the new MMCRU Elementary and High School in Marcus.
When I arrived, I saw that the students even assembled a board with questions for me! They’ll certainly be getting answers to their questions from me!
Ensuring that our kids receive a quality education is, and will remain, a top priority for me.
MEETING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS IN ONAWA
I ended my travels across the district this week with Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and law enforcement officers in Onawa.
Our men and women in blue deserve our strongest support for risking their lives every day to protect our families and our communities. We also remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
During our conversation, I also mentioned my bill to help our police and sheriff’s departments cover the veterinary costs of keeping their police K9s healthy.
In Congress, I will always Back The Blue!
4TH DISTRICT FUN FACT: ICE CREAM CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!
Today’s fun fact comes to us from Le Mars, Iowa — the ice cream capital of the world!
The picture below was taken while I was in Le Mars last summer touring Blue Bunny on my 36 County Tour.
ONE LAST THING: SEVERE WEATHER HEADED OUR WAY
As you probably already know, severe weather — including heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and possible tornadoes — is headed our way.
Be sure to follow the guidance of local authorities and weather officials to keep yourself and your families safe.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms

More rain and thundershowers for Sunday.

MY WEEKLY COLUMN: LOWERING THE COST OF CHILDCARE FOR OUR FAMILIES
On my 36 County Tour, I have met with families, small business owners, and childcare providers who are rightfully concerned about the skyrocketing cost of childcare. As a father of four, I agree that we need real solutions to lower costs for our families, especially as inflation eats away at paychecks and gas prices are on the rise.
Like I do after all my stops on my 36 County Tour, I took my candid conversations with families, businesses, and childcare professionals back to Congress and led legislation to address the childcare affordability crisis. My two-pronged approach focuses on helping businesses supplement the cost of childcare for their workers and ensuring that families can keep more money in their pockets to dedicate to the care of their kids.
My Weekly Column: Lowering the cost of childcare for our families

On my 36 County Tour, I have met with families, small business owners, and childcare providers who are rightfully concerned about the skyrocketing cost of childcare. As a father of four, I agree that we need real solutions to lower costs for our families.

CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Do you think that university presidents who fail to keep Jewish students safe should be fired?
Yes
No
Unsure/Indifferent
LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Do you think that the President should submit a balanced budget to Congress?
Yes – 83%
No – 12%
Unsure/Indifferent – 5%
If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.
Sincerely,
Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress
