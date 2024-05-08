Marilyn R. Heimdal, age 81 of Forest City, IA, passed away under hospice care at the Hancock County Medical Center in Britt, IA on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Funeral services for Marilyn will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Ave. Joice, IA 50446, with Pastor John Olson officiating.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery.