Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE) 1/8/24

Please join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/945333221

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Consider Work Proposal and Agreement Miscellaneous Small Project Assignments General

Open Ditch Excavation Maintenance Hancock County Drainage Districts for Calendar Year

2024

9:25 a.m. Consider quarterly reports of the Hancock County Auditor, Recorder, and Sheriff

9:30 a.m. Alex Matheson, MODUS Engineering, re: update on HVAC System Upgrade project

Consider pay estimate no. 12 for HVAC System Upgrade project with Mechanical Air Systems Co.

9:50 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss possible replacement of county truck

10:00 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

10:15 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, consider revised drainage work order form, discuss interest rate for stamped warrants

10:30 a.m. James Welsh, Veterans Affairs Director, re: discuss and possibly consider change from parttime to full-time for Veterans Affairs Director

10:45 a.m. Michelle Eisenman, Auditor, re: discuss and possibly consider outsourcing of HF718 mailing, discuss LATCF funding

11:00 a.m. Discuss compensation board recommendations

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item