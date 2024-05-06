Hy-Vee Produces New Mental Health Videos

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Hy-Vee is launching a new video series entitled “A Holistic Approach to Improving Mental Health” hosted by Dr. Daniel Fick, Hy-Vee’s Chief Medical Officer. The four-part video series features Hy-Vee’s team of health and wellness professionals and helps educate customers and patients on ways to proactively manage their mental health through sleep, nutrition, exercise and medication management.

According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, long-term stress since the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on well-being, with individuals reporting a significant increase in mental health conditions. The study revealed individuals between the ages of 35 to 44 experienced the highest growth in mental health diagnoses from 31% in 2019 to 45% in 2023. Adults between the ages of 18 to 34 reported a 50% increase in 2023.

“At Hy-Vee, we recognize mental health is a significant topic in the U.S., with more than one in five adults having some type of mental health diagnosis,” said Dr. Daniel Fick, Chief Medical Officer for Hy-Vee. “Mental health should be looked at from a holistic approach that incorporates proper nutrition, sleep and exercise. This video series aims to empower customers and patients with new strategies to improve their mental health and well-being.”

The four-part video series discusses a variety of topics:

“Mental Health and the Impact of a Good Night of Sleep” discusses the mental health crisis in the U.S. and the importance of sleep with health care providers from Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care.

“Mental Health and Staying Physically Active” highlights the connection between mental and physical health with a Hy-Vee fitness expert. Families can join Hy-Vee KidsFit to stay active together, or individuals can stay active by incorporating Short & Sweat exercise videos into their daily routines.

“Mental Health and the Importance of a Healthy Diet” shows how Hy-Vee dietitians can help customers select food and drinks that can positively impact an individual’s mental health.

“Mental Health and Understanding Your Medications” showcases experts from Hy-Vee’s pharmacy team who share how they contribute to a patient’s mental health journey through the administration of proper medication.

To view the video series and learn about all the mental health resources that Hy-Vee provides, visit www.hy-vee.com/healthnew/mental-health.