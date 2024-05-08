AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Worth County Sets Jail Fees for Inmates
The Worth County Board of Supervisors have decided to enter into an agreement with Mitchell County to house inmates in the county jail. The board voted unanimously to accept the agreement.
Board Chairman A. J. Stone also asked the board to review, set, and accept room and board fees for inmates.
The board also agreed to set parameters for the charges of room and board.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the new charges and parameters set forth.