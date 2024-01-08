MediaMeetings & AgendasNewsWright

Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE) 1/8/23

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor20 mins agoLast Updated: January 8, 2024
Wright County Supervisors left to right: Rick Rasmussen, Chairman Dean Kluss, and Karl Helgevold

You can join the meeting by clicking the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Supervisors will meet beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

  1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
  2. Approve tentative agenda.
  3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
  4. Approve claims for payment.
  5. Open forum for public input.
  6. Appoint members to the Eminent Domain Compensation Commission.
  7. Make appointment for Troy Township Trustee.
  8. Receive monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff.
  9. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
    a. Secondary Roads update
  10. 9:30 a.m. Closed Session with Drainage Attorney, Dave Johnson concerning DD #36 Railroad repair.
  11. Old Business.
  12. New Business.
  13. Update on meetings.
Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor20 mins agoLast Updated: January 8, 2024
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button