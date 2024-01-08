MediaMeetings & AgendasNewsWright
Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE) 1/8/23
You can join the meeting by clicking the following link:
https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09
The Wright County Supervisors will meet beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
- Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
- Approve tentative agenda.
- Approve minutes of last meeting.
- Approve claims for payment.
- Open forum for public input.
- Appoint members to the Eminent Domain Compensation Commission.
- Make appointment for Troy Township Trustee.
- Receive monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff.
- Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Secondary Roads update
- 9:30 a.m. Closed Session with Drainage Attorney, Dave Johnson concerning DD #36 Railroad repair.
- Old Business.
- New Business.
- Update on meetings.