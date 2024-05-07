Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/7/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking this highlighted link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

3. Discuss, with possible action, issue with DD 5 Lat 6.

4. Consider for approval Resolution for Drainage District obstructions.

5. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

6. Consider for approval 2024 County Five Year Program Resolution 0.1.

7. Set Public Hearing for FY 24 Budget Amendment for May 21.

8. Open Forum.

9. Discuss ARPA funds.

10. Consider for approval Pay application #7 for Public Health Building Addition for

Larson Contracting.

11. Consider for approval County claims.

12. Consider for approval Payroll claims.