Worth County May Have Jailer Staffing Issues
Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank recently addressed the Worth County Board of Supervisors regarding a staffing issue at the Worth County Jail.
Worth County has signed an agreement with the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors to share jail facilities.
Fank also explained that another aspect of a jail stay will change.
Fank has been granted the ability to make slight adjustments in pricing in these areas without the need for board approval.