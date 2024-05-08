NIACC Unveils Newly Renovated Career Center in Charles City with Grand Opening Event

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) proudly announces the grand opening of its newly renovated Career Center in Charles City. To celebrate this milestone, NIACC is hosting an open house on Friday, May 10th from 10am to 12pm at the facility. The community is invited to join this special event to tour the state-of-the-art space, meet the Career Center team, and explore the comprehensive range of services that will be offered.

Steve Schulz, NIACC President, expressed enthusiasm about the new opportunities this expansion brings: “This newly renovated space offers significant opportunities for the community, our partner schools, and lifelong learning. We are thrilled to open our doors and showcase how this center will serve as a cornerstone for career growth and professional development in the region. Partnerships with local businesses, organizations, and school districts will be key to maximizing the potential of this facility.”

The renovated NIACC Career Center boasts state-of-the-art industry-specific labs, three multi-purpose classrooms, an Iowa Communications Network (ICN) classroom, a student computer lab, conference room, student lounge/study area, and office space. The facility will also cater to a diverse range of needs including Continuing and Community Education classes, Adult Literacy (HSED and ESL) classes, business and industry training, and will provide meeting spaces for local clubs and organizations.

During the open house, guests will have the opportunity to tour the facility and see firsthand the resources and equipment available to students and the community.

The NIACC Career Center in Charles City is set to officially begin its high school academy operations in the Fall of 2024.