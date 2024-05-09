Forest City Hires Veenstra & Kimm for 2024 Street Project

The Forest City Council continues to lay the groundwork for the 2024 Street Reconstruction Project. In order to make sure the project is done according to plan; the council officially hired the engineering firm of Veenstra and Kimm according to City Administrator Daisy Huffmann.

Jason Kimm with Veenstra and Kimm explained in greater detail what the contract entailed.

He also explained that the engineering firm will be having in house inspectors monitoring the progress of the project. He also explained the fees stated in the agreement.

The project is expected to get underway this summer.