Hancock County to Make Changes to its I. T.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors are considering changes to their internet technologies. The county currently uses outside sourcing to handle programming and repairs. The board wants to make some changes to allow for a more immediate fix to issues to systems and equipment.

Board Chairman Gary Rayhons explained that there were a number of benefits to making these changes.

There has been extensive research on whether this would benefit the county. According to Rayhons, it went through a committee that examined everything before making a recommendation to the board.

Rayhons was very clear that this was an effort to speed up actions on repairs and service to county equipment.

The board moved to begin the transition to an onsite IT Coordinator.