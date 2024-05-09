Uncategorized
WCTA To Pay Out Dividends
Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) will disburse nearly 9,000 dividend
checks totaling $2 million in late June. The payments represent the remaining deferred
dividends for members who had service with WCTA in 2000. In addition, WCTA will pay out
patronage dividends for part of the years of 2001 and 2006.
“WCTA continues to grow because of the support of our members and communities. We are
grateful to be able to share our success with our members,” stated WCTA Board President,
Mark R. Johnson.
The WCTA Board of Directors voted earlier this year to approve the payment distribution.
Board members include Larry Foley, Curt Helland, Mark R. Johnson, Dale Meinders, Nancy
Moklestad, Shanan Redinger, and Mike Stensrud.