WCTA To Pay Out Dividends

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) will disburse nearly 9,000 dividend

checks totaling $2 million in late June. The payments represent the remaining deferred

dividends for members who had service with WCTA in 2000. In addition, WCTA will pay out

patronage dividends for part of the years of 2001 and 2006.

“WCTA continues to grow because of the support of our members and communities. We are

grateful to be able to share our success with our members,” stated WCTA Board President,

Mark R. Johnson.

The WCTA Board of Directors voted earlier this year to approve the payment distribution.

Board members include Larry Foley, Curt Helland, Mark R. Johnson, Dale Meinders, Nancy

Moklestad, Shanan Redinger, and Mike Stensrud.