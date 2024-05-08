AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Forest City Approves Street Closures for Summer Events
The Forest City Council has approved several downtown events that will involve street closures. Julie Burkholder of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce explained some of the dates involved.
Burkholder explained that there will be block parties during the summer which will give attendees the opportunity to rediscover the downtown Forest City area, restaurants, and businesses.
The city will release official dates and times for the downtown road closures shortly.