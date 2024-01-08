Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE) 1/8/24

Join Zoom Meeting by clicking the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. Approval of minutes

6. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/possible action –

d. Title VI Non-Discrimination Agreement – Iowa Department of Transportation

e. USDOT – Standard Title VI/Non-Discrimination Assurances

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Worth County Libraries – FY25 Budget Request – 9:00 A.M.

13. Water System Improvement Project

14. WINN-WORTH BETCO

15. EMS Continued Discussion

16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

17. Department Head Discussion

18. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 8 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Worth County Fair Board Appreciation Dinner – Signatures Supper Club – January 14 – 4:00 P.M.

c. Worth County Budget Reviews – January 15

d. John Scholl, Residential Manager, Beje Clark Residential Facility/Second District/Iowa Department of

Corrections – Updates for Second District & Request for Advisory Board – January 22 – 8:30 A.M.

e. ISAC University – The Meadows Events & Conference Center – January 17, 2024 & January 18, 2024

f. Andrea Evelsizer, Executive Director, Healthy Harvest of North Iowa – Budget Request – January 29 –

9:00 A.M.

g. Statewide Supervisors Meeting – February 8, 2024

h. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024

Adjourn