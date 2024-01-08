Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE) 1/8/24
Join Zoom Meeting by clicking the following link:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
6. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/possible action –
d. Title VI Non-Discrimination Agreement – Iowa Department of Transportation
e. USDOT – Standard Title VI/Non-Discrimination Assurances
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Worth County Libraries – FY25 Budget Request – 9:00 A.M.
13. Water System Improvement Project
14. WINN-WORTH BETCO
15. EMS Continued Discussion
16. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
17. Department Head Discussion
18. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 8 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Worth County Fair Board Appreciation Dinner – Signatures Supper Club – January 14 – 4:00 P.M.
c. Worth County Budget Reviews – January 15
d. John Scholl, Residential Manager, Beje Clark Residential Facility/Second District/Iowa Department of
Corrections – Updates for Second District & Request for Advisory Board – January 22 – 8:30 A.M.
e. ISAC University – The Meadows Events & Conference Center – January 17, 2024 & January 18, 2024
f. Andrea Evelsizer, Executive Director, Healthy Harvest of North Iowa – Budget Request – January 29 –
9:00 A.M.
g. Statewide Supervisors Meeting – February 8, 2024
h. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024
Adjourn