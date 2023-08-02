George Van den Heuvel, 86, of Britt passed away on Tuesday, August 1, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Mass of Christian Burial for George Van den Heuvel will be held Tuesday, August, 8, 2023, at 2:00 PM at St. Frances Xavier Catholic

Church, 1207 3 rd Street Northeast, Belmond, Iowa with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Scriptural wake service will be held at 12:30 pm.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM until the time of Mass.

Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 9, at 10:30, at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme, Iowa. Military honors will be provided by the Klemme American Legion.

