Critter Camp is Thursday at Thorpe Park

The Winnebago County Conservation Board (WCCB) and the North Iowa Area Community

College (NIACC) will be holding a Pond Critters Day Camp at Thorpe Park. The camp will be held on Thursday, August 3rd , from 9:00-11:00 AM, and will be open to all students going into grades 1 through 5. Thorpe Park is located 5 miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Street.

During the day camp, kids will learn a number of things according to Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls.

They will also get a chance to look for bugs, turtles, frogs, and other critters in and around Lake Catherine.

The Conservation Board is teaming up with NIACC on this event.

The cost for the Critter Camps will be $19/family, with registration through NIACC. To register, people can contact Ashley Kraus at [email protected] If anyone would like non-registration information about the Pond Critters Day Camp, they can contact WCCB Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at [email protected]