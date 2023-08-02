July Was Cooler Than Normal Locally

Weather records show July is the warmest month of the year in Iowa, but state climatologist Justin Glisan says the month that just ended went against the norm.

Glisan says it wasn’t glove and jacket weather in July.

July did continue the overall dry conditions we saw in May and June, but some areas did get a good dose of rain.

The storms that rolled through with rain made an impact.

Glisan says the early outlook for August shows some potential for above average rainfall.

The Forest City area hit two record highs this past week. The first came on the 26th and the second was on the 28th. Both dates set record highs of 90 degrees.

The average high was 80.9 degrees while the normal high is 81.3 degrees leaving the area .4 degrees cooler than normal.

The average low was 57.9 degrees while the normal is 61.5 degrees leaving the area 3.6 degrees cooler than normal.

For the month of July, the area received 2.37 inches of precipitation while the normal amount is 4.6 inches. This leaves the area 2.23 inches below normal for July.