Forest City Continues Street Patching Projects

The Forest City Streets and Sanitation Department is looking to continue patching roads where issues are or have developed. These include Westhaven Drive and portions of G Street. Riverview Drive and Country Club Drive are being considered for a later date. The total cost of the project is $51,926.

Streets and Sanitation Department Director Andrew Faber explained what he wants to get accomplished.

Faber purposely left a couple projects off the table for now citing a need for more information before going forward.

The city council approved the project.