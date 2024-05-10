Forest City boys and girls, West Hancock boys win state qualifying track meets
Let’s start in Class 2A, where Forest City and GHV were both in Manson for the SQM. In 2A, the top 2 places in each race earn automatic bids into the state track meet, with other finishers able to qualify later in terms of time or distance. This story will be updated when those extra bids for local athletes are announced – for now, here are the Class 2A AQs.
NOTE – Scroll down for Class 1A
Team Scores
GIRLS
1) Forest City 145
2) Ridge View 75
3) Kingsley-Pierson 73.5
4) Ogden 72
5) Hinton 70
6) South Cent Cal 66
7) Cherokee, Wash 63
8) Lawton-Bronson 62
9) Manson NW Web 50
10) Greene County 42.5
11) East Sac County 12
12) Garner-Hay/Vent 10
BOYS
1) Forest City 109
2) Cherokee, Wash 93
3) Greene County 70
4) Ogden 63
5) Garner-Hay/Vent 61
6) Lawton-Bronson 58
7) Hinton 55
8) Ridge View 53
9) Manson NW Web 49
10) Kingsley-Pierson 45
11) East Sac County 43
12) South Cent Cal 42
Forest City:
G – 800 Sprint Med, 1st in 1:52.19
G – 4×800, 1st in 9:55.16
B – Jack Thompson, 100m, 1st in 11.22
G – 1600 Med, 1st in 4:16.02
G – 400m, Claire Weaver, 2nd in 1:04.96
G – 4×200, 1st in 1:46.68
B – 4×200, 1st in 1:30.75
B – 800m, Grant Gayther, 2nd in 2:05.09
G – 400mH, Bethany Warren, 1:08.37
G – 4×100, 1st in 50.31
B – 4×100, 2nd in 43.42
G – 4×400, 1st in, 4:08.32
B – 4×400, 2nd in 3:30.20
B – Shot Put, Triston Brandsoy, 2nd with 48-07.50
GHV
B – 4×800, 1st in 8:18.87
B – 1600, Zach Flatebo, 1st in 4:37.87
CLASS 1A
In 1A, only the first-place finisher in each race earns automatic bids into the state track meet, with other finishers able to qualify later in terms of time or distance. This story will be updated when those extra bids for local athletes are announced—for now, here are the Class 1A AQs.
Team Scores
BOYS