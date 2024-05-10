Forest City boys and girls, West Hancock boys win state qualifying track meets

Let’s start in Class 2A, where Forest City and GHV were both in Manson for the SQM. In 2A, the top 2 places in each race earn automatic bids into the state track meet, with other finishers able to qualify later in terms of time or distance. This story will be updated when those extra bids for local athletes are announced – for now, here are the Class 2A AQs.

NOTE – Scroll down for Class 1A

Team Scores

GIRLS

1) Forest City 145

2) Ridge View 75

3) Kingsley-Pierson 73.5

4) Ogden 72

5) Hinton 70

6) South Cent Cal 66

7) Cherokee, Wash 63

8) Lawton-Bronson 62

9) Manson NW Web 50

10) Greene County 42.5

11) East Sac County 12

12) Garner-Hay/Vent 10

BOYS

1) Forest City 109

2) Cherokee, Wash 93

3) Greene County 70

4) Ogden 63

5) Garner-Hay/Vent 61

6) Lawton-Bronson 58

7) Hinton 55

8) Ridge View 53

9) Manson NW Web 49

10) Kingsley-Pierson 45

11) East Sac County 43

12) South Cent Cal 42

Forest City:

G – 800 Sprint Med, 1st in 1:52.19

G – 4×800, 1st in 9:55.16

B – Jack Thompson, 100m, 1st in 11.22

G – 1600 Med, 1st in 4:16.02

G – 400m, Claire Weaver, 2nd in 1:04.96

G – 4×200, 1st in 1:46.68

B – 4×200, 1st in 1:30.75

B – 800m, Grant Gayther, 2nd in 2:05.09

G – 400mH, Bethany Warren, 1:08.37

G – 4×100, 1st in 50.31

B – 4×100, 2nd in 43.42

G – 4×400, 1st in, 4:08.32

B – 4×400, 2nd in 3:30.20

B – Shot Put, Triston Brandsoy, 2nd with 48-07.50

GHV

B – 4×800, 1st in 8:18.87

B – 1600, Zach Flatebo, 1st in 4:37.87

CLASS 1A

In 1A, only the first-place finisher in each race earns automatic bids into the state track meet, with other finishers able to qualify later in terms of time or distance. This story will be updated when those extra bids for local athletes are announced—for now, here are the Class 1A AQs.

Team Scores

BOYS

1 – West Hancock 144

2 – Saint Ansgar 98

3 – North Butler 82.5

4 – North Iowa73 5 – Lake Mills 71

6 – S Winn, Calmar 64.5

7 – Belmond-Klemme 44

7 – West Fork 44

9 – Nashua-Plainfield 43

10 – Riceville 23

11 – Nwood-Kensett 19

12 – Turkey Val, JJ 12

13 – Rockford 11

14 – Newman Catholic 9

GIRLS

1 -Saint Ansgar 128 2 – Lake Mills 93 3 – Nwood-Kensett 90 4 – S Winn, Calmar 75 5 – Nashua-Plainfield 65 6 – West Fork 58 7 – West Hancock 57 8 – North Iowa 54 9 – North Butler 42 10 – Riceville 37 11 – Belmond-Klemme 14 12 – Turkey Val, JJ 12 13 – Newman Catholic 8 14 – Rockford 2 WEST HANCOCK B – Brady Bixel, 100m in 11.48 B – Mitchell Smith, 110H in 15.52 , 400mH in 58.11 B – 4×100, in 44.83 B – 4×200, in 1:33.92 B – 4×400, in 3:34.44 B – Sprint Med in 1:38.57 B – Shuttle Hurdle in 1:01.46

North Iowa

B – Gavin Grundhov, in 4:38.77

B – Trenton Robertson, in 20-04.25

B – 4×800, in 8:24.89

G – 4×800, in 10:00.13

B – DMed, in 3:42.29

Lake Mills

G – Avery Eastvold, 100m in 12.97

G – Avery Eastvold, high jump in 5-02

B – Kade Van Roekel, 800m in 2:05.61

G – 4×200

G – 4×100