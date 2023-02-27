Garner Approves Golf Course Bridge Inspection

The Garner City Council has turned its attention to the safety of golf enthusiasts at their golf course. Of concern is the bridge on the course according to Mayor Tim Schmidt.

With winter weather conditions prevailing into March, the council wanted to get ahead of the golfing season and Schmidt wanted to get everything ready well ahead of time including the bridge inspection.

With golf carts continually going over the bridge during the golf season or golfers strolling across it, the council wants to make sure there are no issues with the bridge.

The cost of the inspection is $550 and will be performed by Calhoun, Burns, & Associates.