Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/6/24 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am.
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. Deputy Appointment
6. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor/Cigarette License
12. Annual Manure Management Plan Update
13. Contract for Jail Services between Mitchell County and Worth County
14. Resolution 2024-25 – A Resolution to Set Room and Board Fees
15. Public Hearing on proposal to enter into an Urban Renewal Loan Agreement – 9:00 A.M.
16. Resolution taking additional action on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan
Agreement
17. Building/Grounds
a.Discussion/possible action – Courthouse mowing bids
b.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote
c.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, mowing, cleaning
d.Water issues at Courthouse
18. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project
a. General
19. WINN-WORTH BETCO
20. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
21. Department Head Discussion
22. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
23. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
24. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 13
c. Public Hearing – Sell County Property – May 13 – 9:00 A.M.
d. Public Hearing – FY24 Budget Amendment – May 13 – 8:45 A.M.
e. Joint DD #2-3 – Public Hearing – Repair/Improvements – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’
Meeting – May 28 – 10 A.M.
Adjourn