Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/6/24 (LIVE)

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. Deputy Appointment

6. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor/Cigarette License

12. Annual Manure Management Plan Update

13. Contract for Jail Services between Mitchell County and Worth County

14. Resolution 2024-25 – A Resolution to Set Room and Board Fees

15. Public Hearing on proposal to enter into an Urban Renewal Loan Agreement – 9:00 A.M.

16. Resolution taking additional action on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan

Agreement

17. Building/Grounds

a.Discussion/possible action – Courthouse mowing bids

b.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote

c.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, mowing, cleaning

d.Water issues at Courthouse

18. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project

a. General

19. WINN-WORTH BETCO

20. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

21. Department Head Discussion

22. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

23. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

24. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 13

c. Public Hearing – Sell County Property – May 13 – 9:00 A.M.

d. Public Hearing – FY24 Budget Amendment – May 13 – 8:45 A.M.

e. Joint DD #2-3 – Public Hearing – Repair/Improvements – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’

Meeting – May 28 – 10 A.M.

Adjourn