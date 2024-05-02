MBT and KIOW Honors Local Athletes at Prep of the Week Banquet
MBT Bank, based in Forest City, and Coloff Media, which operates radio stations KIOW and b103, held their annual Prep of the Week banquet Wednesday night at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.
The first group to be honored was those who earned Prep of the Week following the 2022-2023 banquet in May 2023. That group was:
Jack Thompson, Forest City, Baseball
Bethany Warren, Forest City, Track and Field
Those not pictured:
- Kellen Moore, Forest City, Baseball
- Madison Edwards, Lake Mills, Softball
- Kellen Smith, West Hancock, Track and Field
- Audrey Overgaard, GHV, Golf
The next group to be honored was the athletes selected for the 2023-2024 sports year.
Beau Kaufman, Lake Mills, Football
Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa, Cross Country
Jalyn Hovenga, Forest City, Volleyball
Brogyn Greensky, North Iowa, Football
Kale Zuehl, West Hancock, Football
Not Pictured – Kellen Smith, West Hancock, Football
Emma Anderson, Forest City, Volleyball and basketball
Justin Rygh, Lake Mills, Cross Country
Bethany Warren, Forest City, Volleyball/Cross County
Kade Van Roekel, Lake Mills, Cross Country
Not Pictured – Mitchell Smith, West Hancock, Football
Not Pictured – Jaxen Peterson, West Hancock, Football
Brady Bixel, West Hancock Football
Mallory Leerar, West Hancock, Basketball
Aiden Stensrud, Lake Mills, Basketball
Lucas Kral, GHV, Wrestling
Jasmine Schwartz, Lake Mills (North Central), Wrestling
Alexa Heflin, GHV, Wrestling
Not Pictured – Adasyn Lamb, Belmond-Klemme, Basketball
Lance Helming, Lake Mills, Basketball
Colette Loges, Forest City, Basketball
Eli Menke, Lake Mills, Basketball
Not Pictured – Jaden Jerome, Forest City, Basketball
Zoey Holmes, Forest City, Basketball
Austin Stene, Lake Mills, Golf
