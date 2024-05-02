Sports

MBT and KIOW Honors Local Athletes at Prep of the Week Banquet

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 second agoLast Updated: May 2, 2024

MBT Bank, based in Forest City, and Coloff Media, which operates radio stations KIOW and b103, held their annual Prep of the Week banquet Wednesday night at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.

The first group to be honored was those who earned Prep of the Week following the 2022-2023 banquet in May 2023. That group was:

Jack Thompson, Forest City, Baseball

Jack Thompson, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Bethany Warren, Forest City, Track and Field

Bethany Warren, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Those not pictured:

  1. Kellen Moore, Forest City, Baseball 
  2. Madison Edwards, Lake Mills, Softball 
  3. Kellen Smith, West Hancock, Track and Field
  4. Audrey Overgaard, GHV, Golf

The next group to be honored was the athletes selected for the 2023-2024 sports year.

Beau Kaufman, Lake Mills, Football

Beau Kaufman, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa, Cross Country

Gavin Grunhovd, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Jalyn Hovenga, Forest City, Volleyball

Jalyn Hovenga, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Brogyn Greensky, North Iowa, Football

Brogyn Greensky, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Kale Zuehl, West Hancock, Football

Kale Zuehl, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Not Pictured – Kellen Smith, West Hancock, Football

Emma Anderson, Forest City, Volleyball and basketball

Emma Anderson, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Justin Rygh, Lake Mills, Cross Country

Justin Rygh, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Bethany Warren, Forest City, Volleyball/Cross County

Bethany Warren, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Kade Van Roekel, Lake Mills, Cross Country

Kade Van Roekel, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Not Pictured – Mitchell Smith, West Hancock, Football 

Not Pictured – Jaxen Peterson, West Hancock, Football

Brady Bixel, West Hancock Football

Brady Bixel, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Mallory Leerar, West Hancock, Basketball

Mallory Leerar, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Aiden Stensrud, Lake Mills, Basketball

Aiden Stensrud, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Lucas Kral, GHV, Wrestling

Lucas Kral, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Jasmine Schwartz, Lake Mills (North Central), Wrestling

Jasmine Schwartz, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Alexa Heflin, GHV, Wrestling

Alexa Heflin, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Not Pictured – Adasyn Lamb, Belmond-Klemme, Basketball

Lance Helming, Lake Mills, Basketball

Lance Helming, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Colette Loges, Forest City, Basketball

Colette Loges, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Eli Menke, Lake Mills, Basketball

Eli Menke, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Not Pictured – Jaden Jerome, Forest City, Basketball

Zoey Holmes, Forest City, Basketball

Zoey Holmes, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

Austin Stene, Lake Mills, Golf

Austin Stene, right, with Heidi Fedders of MBT, left

 

By schools

FOREST CITY

LAKE MILLS

WEST HANCOCK

NORTH IOWA

GHV

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 second agoLast Updated: May 2, 2024
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button