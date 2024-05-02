MBT and KIOW Honors Local Athletes at Prep of the Week Banquet

MBT Bank, based in Forest City, and Coloff Media, which operates radio stations KIOW and b103, held their annual Prep of the Week banquet Wednesday night at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.

The first group to be honored was those who earned Prep of the Week following the 2022-2023 banquet in May 2023. That group was:

Jack Thompson, Forest City, Baseball

Bethany Warren, Forest City, Track and Field

Those not pictured:

Kellen Moore, Forest City, Baseball Madison Edwards, Lake Mills, Softball Kellen Smith, West Hancock, Track and Field Audrey Overgaard, GHV, Golf

The next group to be honored was the athletes selected for the 2023-2024 sports year.

Beau Kaufman, Lake Mills, Football

Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa, Cross Country

Jalyn Hovenga, Forest City, Volleyball

Brogyn Greensky, North Iowa, Football

Kale Zuehl, West Hancock, Football

Not Pictured – Kellen Smith, West Hancock, Football

Emma Anderson, Forest City, Volleyball and basketball

Justin Rygh, Lake Mills, Cross Country

Bethany Warren, Forest City, Volleyball/Cross County

Kade Van Roekel, Lake Mills, Cross Country

Not Pictured – Mitchell Smith, West Hancock, Football

Not Pictured – Jaxen Peterson, West Hancock, Football

Brady Bixel, West Hancock Football

Mallory Leerar, West Hancock, Basketball

Aiden Stensrud, Lake Mills, Basketball

Lucas Kral, GHV, Wrestling

Jasmine Schwartz, Lake Mills (North Central), Wrestling

Alexa Heflin, GHV, Wrestling

Not Pictured – Adasyn Lamb, Belmond-Klemme, Basketball

Lance Helming, Lake Mills, Basketball

Colette Loges, Forest City, Basketball

Eli Menke, Lake Mills, Basketball

Not Pictured – Jaden Jerome, Forest City, Basketball

Zoey Holmes, Forest City, Basketball

Austin Stene, Lake Mills, Golf

By schools

FOREST CITY

LAKE MILLS

WEST HANCOCK

NORTH IOWA

GHV