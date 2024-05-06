Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/6/24 (LIVE)

the Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Jeremy Abbas, Planning & Zoning Coordinator

a. Review and act on second reading of Ordinance #68 on the amended Floodplain

Ordinance.

7. Review and act on Resolution 2024-14 for additional uses of the ARPA money at the

Resource Center.

8. Review and act on the contract for services with Cost Advisory Services, Inc.

9. Receive monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff.

10. Receive and act on liquor license for Belmond Area Arts Council pending dram.

11. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider amendment #1 to FY24 IADOT Secondary Roads Budget

b. Secondary Roads Update

12. Old Business.

13. New Business.

14. Update on meetings.

2:15 p.m. Hold informational meeting at Tri Rinse Facility in Belmond.