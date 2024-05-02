Britt Council Briefed on Software Updates for City Government Computers

The Britt City Council has been asked to look into a new update on software used by the city in some of their computer systems. City Administrator Elizabeth Ibarra briefed the council on these potential updates and associated costs.

The $14,000 price tag annually was a little unsettling to some on the council. One of the councilmen asked Ibarra what the city was paying now to the same company offering the upgrade.

Ibarra cited issues that the new software would eliminate or have dramatic improvements from the current software.

Councilmembers were made aware of the improvements and a future possible request to upgrade the city government systems.