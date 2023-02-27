Forest City Approves Lease on Land Application

The Forest City Council recently approved a lease agreement between Lewis Grain and Livestock and the city.

The city will utilize eight acres of the land located in Ellington Township to spread sludge from the sewer system.

Water and Wastewater Supervisor Kevin Reicks explained the lease to the city council in a recent meeting.

The concept is not uncommon in the area and the city has a need to dispose of the sludge according to Reicks.

The city will pay Lewis a total rental fee of $3,058 and make no unlawful use of the property. Lewis will maintain the property and take care of all costs.