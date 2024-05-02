Hancock County VA Offices Stay Busy

The workload continues to increase at the Hancock County Veterans Services Center. According to the Hancock County Director James Welsh, his office continues to field calls for assistance and guidance.

The office now has more services and capabilities to serve the Hancock County veteran according to Welsh.

Welsh continues to earn accreditations designed to help area veterans gain valuable services and benefits.

Welsh was recently elevated to full time status to better serve the veteran community and is following through with continuing education to meet that goal.