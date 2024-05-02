Dogwood Paving Project to Move Forward

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were asked to approve a paving project on Dogwood Avenue. The supervisors heard from Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm about the initial details of the project.

Brumm told the board that the three bids came in almost the same but one was the lowest from a company the county has worked with before.

The board agreed to the price and now has allowed Brumm to sign the contract document for the bid. The project is expected to get under way this summer and the county road department will inform everyone of expected detours.