Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/6/24 (LIVE)
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please jointhe meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/219153341
The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll changes
9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for repair to roof of Courthouse
9:40 a.m. Consider payroll change for hiring of IT/GIS Director
9:45 a.m. Review amendments to FY2023-2024 budget, possibly consider setting date and time for public hearing on amendment to FY2023-2024 budget
10:00 a.m. Discuss 28E agreements with cities for contract law enforcement
10:15 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Resolution Designating a Portion of the Remaining American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Project
10:20 a.m. Consider claims
10:25 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, review drainage levies
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item