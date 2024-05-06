Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/6/24 (LIVE)

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please jointhe meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/219153341

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll changes

9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for repair to roof of Courthouse

9:40 a.m. Consider payroll change for hiring of IT/GIS Director

9:45 a.m. Review amendments to FY2023-2024 budget, possibly consider setting date and time for public hearing on amendment to FY2023-2024 budget

10:00 a.m. Discuss 28E agreements with cities for contract law enforcement

10:15 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Resolution Designating a Portion of the Remaining American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Project

10:20 a.m. Consider claims

10:25 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, review drainage levies

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item