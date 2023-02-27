Bluebird Zoom Program Scheduled

Soon spring will be here, and so will the bluebirds! To help you learn about and attract those harbingers of spring to your yard, the Winnebago County Conservation Board will be hosting a Zoom program entitled “Bluebirds in Iowa.” The program will run from 7:00-8:00 PM on Monday evening, March 20th.

During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss the life cycle of bluebirds, what they eat, where they live, and how you can attract them to your area. The program will be over Zoom, so there will be a question-and-answer period, as well. All participants will also receive informational materials about bluebirds, including plans to make nesting boxes.

The program will be free, so all people need to do is contact Ralls to get the Zoom link. She can be reached at [email protected] The informational materials and house plans will be sent along with the Zoom link. People can also contact her if they have any questions. So, prepare for spring by preparing for the return of Iowa’s bluebirds!