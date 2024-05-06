Health & LivingNews
Feenstra Has Surgery on His Leg
Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra had surgery to treat a blood clot in his leg on Thursday. According to a statement posted on social media, Feenstra had a scheduled, outpatient surgery that successfully treated a blood clot in his leg. The statement indicates Feenstra’s doctor has recommended that Feenstra stay in Washington and limit his travel until he’s fully recovered. Feenstra, who is 55, was a state senator for 12 years before winning a seat in the U.S. House in 2020.