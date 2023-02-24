Eagle Grove’s Prestage Foods Merges with Wholestone

Officials with Prestage Foods of Iowa are announcing a joint venture that’s being called Prestage Wholestone.

The collaboration is with Wholestone Farms of Nebraska which is a farmer-owned pork processing facility based in Fremont, Nebraska. Prestage Wholestone will operate the two plant locations in Eagle Grove and Fremont with a daily single shift harvest capacity of approximately 21,000 head per day. In a press release, the Eagle Grove facility will remain managed by the Prestage family. Prestage Wholestone is expected to start joint operations within the next 12 months. Wholestone Farms was founded as a cooperative of 200 Midwest family farms in 2018. The Eagle Grove Prestage Foods of Iowa opened its $350 million pork plant in 2019.