Leone Milbrandt, age 99 of Buffalo Center, IA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2024 at the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center, IA.

Funeral services for Leone will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 17, 2024 at First Congregational Church, 201 2nd St. N.W., Buffalo Center, IA 50424, with Pastor Tim Diel officiating.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Interment will follow in Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel is assisting the family. 641-592-0221

www.schottfuneralhomes.com