MaryLou Engstler, 88, of Britt passed away Sunday, May 12, 2024 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

