Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 5/14/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking this highlighted link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. Open Forum.

5. Consider for approval Appointments and Fiscal Year salary increases.

6. Consider for approval cancelling of Old Warrants.

7. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.

8. Consider for approval County claims.