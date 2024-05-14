Garrett Ham will continue his golf career at NIACC

Lake Mills golfer Garrett Ham announced yesterday he would attend North Iowa Area Community College and continue his golf career. Ham signed his letter of intent at the Lake Mills gym before friends and family.

As a sophomore, Ham and the Bulldogs won the 2022 IHSAA Class 1A State Championship partly due to Ham. He finished fifth overall after finishing out the top 10 on the opening day. That tournament also left Ham hungry for more, and if the team couldn’t make it in 2023, Ham still wanted to return to the state as an individual. However, as we know, that didn’t happen for the junior, and he was left out heartbreakingly. Ham would’ve been a state qualifier in every district besides the one Lake Mills was placed in; his 74 was tied for 6th at the district meet.

Something else came out of that 2022 state golf appearance. Tim Castle of Newman Catholic, the 2022 Class 1A runner-up, decided to stay home and play golf at NIACC for the past two years. Ham followed Castle’s success and saw a path with the Trojans himself.

Junior college athletics like NIACC serve a couple of purposes. Some want to compete for a couple more years, do their schooling, and continue into the workforce. Others use schools like NIACC to elevate themselves and eventually play at a four-year school. Ham says he could see either option for himself in the future.

Even if NIACC is the end of Ham’s career in “school golf,” the game itself is something that Ham can play competitively for the rest of his life, and he says he’s grateful for that.

Ham hasn’t just represented Lake Mills in golf but in multiple sports and activities, and he says it’s meant a lot to him.

Ham and the Bulldogs are competing today to try to return to the state meet for the first time since 2022.