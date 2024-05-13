HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: GHV wins first conference title, preparing for postseason

The 12-1 15th-ranked GHV girls’ soccer team avenged their lone season loss last week, beating Iowa-Falls Alden 1-0, giving them a share of the conference title.

In a game video streamed live at KIOW.com and broadcast over the radio on 103.1 FM, GHV sophomore Myra Rauk made 20 saves in net to hold IFA scoreless, while classmate Bella Schisel scored the lone goal.

Coming off an April 15th loss to the Cadets in heartbreaking fashion, 1-0 in OT, GHV was looking to beat IFA for just the second time ever and the first time since May 2014. The win also gave the Cardinals its first-ever conference title in girls’ soccer in year three of conference play.

Head coach Payton Bamrick was a sophomore on that 2014 team that, in a similar style, lost to IFA in the opening meeting before coming back and winning the second time.

The Cardinals will now turn their focus to the postseason, and they received a bye in the opening round of tournament play. The Class 1A Region 2 tournament gets underway this evening when Clear Lake hosts New Hampton. The winner will go to Garner on Wednesday. At the top of the bracket, Gladbrook-Reinbeck hosts Hampton-Dumont-CAL, with the winner going to Gilbert on Wednesday. Gilbert is currently ranked second in the state and who the Cardinals could face in the regional final if they keep winning. The other regional teams include Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg, which will play against each other on Wednesday to face the winner of GHV and Clear Lake/New Hampton. Humboldt and Webster City also play in the second round and will play the winner of Gilbert and Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

Schisel’s 30 goals this season are eighth best among all goal scorers for any class in Iowa, and among the 1A, she is number three. Rauk is 16th among 1A goalkeepers, allowing just ten goals in 923 minutes of action during the season. Then you sprinkle in the veterans, like Ali Hess, who has scored 21 goals in her final GHV season. Senior Jenna Pringnitz has ten assists and nine goals, while Patience Katter, a junior, has tailed the second most assists with 11. Senior Kaylee Newkirk has boosted the Cardinals by playing in all 13 games, with classmate Valarie Welsh doing the same.