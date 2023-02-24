Forest City Light Plant Generator May Get Cleaned

The Forest City Council was apprised of a need to clean one of the generators at the light plant. The 1955 Cooper Bessemer Generator at the light plant is a diesel-powered unit that has seen its share of work powering the city when power feeds from Dairyland Power Station goes down.

Electric Department Director Duane Kuhns explained why the cleaning may need to be done.

The generator has been in Forest City’s Light Plant for a long time according to Kuhns.

The generator will be vacuumed out, components cleaned, debris will be removed, vent ducts will be cleaned, and residue will be wiped away. There is a cost to do this work according to Kuhns.

Any unexpected repairs and parts are not included in the estimate given to Kuhns. He expects that the cleaning will take about three days to complete.