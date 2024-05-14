Uncategorized
Mason City Discusses State Funding for Transit System
The Mason City Council was asked to authorize an application for State Transit Assistance Funds and federal funds for non-urbanized areas. The resolution was for financial assistance and commitment of city funds for Mason City Transit System.
Dylan Schulte, Transit Operations and Safety Manager explained the funding process.
Schulte explained that the funding for busses came from a different source.
The city council approved the authorization of the application.