Lee Ann (Enabnit) Kurtz, age 85, most recently of Garner, IA, formerly of rural Klemme and a Clear Lake, IA, native, died on her 85th birthday Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Public visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 17th, 2023, 5-7 PM at the Clear Lake Christian Church, HWY 18 West, and will continue on Saturday morning at the church from 9-10 AM.

Public funeral service will be Saturday at 10 AM, at the Clear Lake Christian Church. Pastor Drew Rietjens will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery Klemme, IA following the funeral and luncheon.

Andrews Funeral Homes is handling funeral arrangements.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA 641-444-4474.