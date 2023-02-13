Kossuth Board Discusses Separating Engineering from Planning and Zoning Position

Kossuth County Engineer Doug Miller has been the Planning and Zoning Commissioner for the county since 2012. He recently asked the Kossuth Board of Supervisors if they could find someone to fill the commissioner position.

These conflicts pose problems for the county as a whole. Previous to Miller temporarily filling the role for 11 years, the job fell to another person.

The board understood the conflict of interest and now will begin the process of looking to fill the role. It has been set for the board to begin looking into replacing Miller next week.