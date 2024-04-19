Winnebago Law Enforcement to Hold Carnivals

In an outreach effort to the Winnebago County community, the law enforcement centers in Lake Mills, Buffalo Center, and Forest City will be holding a series of carnivals that will both entertain and inform. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy T. J. Spooner outlined what will be done.

Each carnival will be unique in that it will have not only county officials there but also local law enforcement too.

With the number of people reporting sexual assault crimes increasing along with some other forms of crime, it is important to understand what constitutes a crime and how it can be addressed. Spooner runs the sex crimes unit with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. He sees a lot more confidence in law enforcement by the public and this effort is to try and strengthen those bonds between the public and law enforcement.

Each location will have their own date and time according to Spooner.

The carnivals are free and open to the public.